State Police: Man who entered elementary school with gun arrested following foot, vehicle pursuit with troopers

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. -- State Police say a man entered Jonestown Elementary School with a gun Thursday afternoon.

Prior to that, he approached a child who had just got off a school bus down the street and offered him a cellphone.

State police arrested that man Thursday afternoon following a vehicle chase in which he ran over a borough employee with a stolen dump truck.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to a nearby hospital after his encounter with authorities. He faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of weapon on school property, attempted burglary and fleeing and eluding.

Around 3 p.m., State Police were alerted of a suspicious man in the 2300 block of Quarry Township. State Police say the man approached a child who had just got off the bus and offered him a cell phone which was in the child's mailbox. The man followed the child to his home and tried to get into the residence but the child's mother stopped him.

The man then started to walk down Lancaster Street after the child's mother came outside.

At 3:18 p.m., State Police received a report of a man -- matching the same description of the individual above -- who had entered the elementary school with a gun. According to State Police, the man followed a parent through the front door, went into the office and when he was asked if he was there to pick up a student, he reportedly told the secretary, "I'm here for myself."

The man then ran through the halls -- being chased by the secretary -- and reportedly told the employee, "You don't want to do this," in which he showed the employee and a parent his waistband, State Police say. He then ran out of the school.

A parent described what her daughter Charlie, a first grader at the school, heard, felt, and said to other students during that time.

"She didn’t realize it was real," said Lisa McCoy, Charlie's mom. "One of her friends in a different classroom, the intruder was actually pounding on that door, and the teacher had bolted, had put desks in front, had put kids in cubbies, and was calling 911, from my understanding. She’s [Charlie] consoling other students in her classroom, telling them it would be okay, 'Just be quiet. It will be alright. The cops will take care of it. The adults will take care of it.'"

At that point, troopers were on the scene and was told that the man ran through an alley. According to State Police, a trooper found the man and observed him walking backwards, away from the trooper, with his hands tucked into his waistband. After the man refused commands to show his hands, the trooper drew his weapon, which led to the man fleeing on foot.

During the foot chase, which ensued for approximately half a mile through Jonestown Park, the man turned and pointed a silver pistol at the trooper, reportedly saying, "Don't f****** chase me."

According to State Police, the man fled toward the Jonestown maintenance building. He stole an unattended dump truck that was just backed up into the maintenance garage and ran over an employee, who was taken to Hershey Medical Center.

A vehicle pursuit ensued and State Police successfully deployed spike strips at Greble Road and Swatara Road. Following a successful PIT maneuver in the area of Greble Road, the man was taken into custody. A gun was located a short distance away and State Police say the man was in possessions of an empty holster.