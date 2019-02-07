× Maryland man accused of secretly recording women, child while he lived in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police in Manheim have accused a Maryland man of secretly filming three women and creating child pornography by filming a child while he was living in Rapho Township, Lancaster County.

Jason Warren Groff, 36, was taken into custody Tuesday in Maryland. He is charged with nine felonies and four misdemeanors in the case, Manheim Borough Police say.

Groff allegedly placed recording devices in the bathroom of his Rapho Township home, using them to capture footage of a local child while she was in the bathroom, along with three women.

A forensic investigation of a laptop computer, an external hard drive, and USB drives belonging to Groff revealed 37 images of child pornography, including five photos of the child in the bathroom.

The three women were also filmed while in the bathroom, police say.

Groff is charged with multiple counts of child pornography, criminal use of a computer device and invasion of privacy and a single count of unlawful contact with a minor.

He is in custody in Maryland and will be extradited to Lancaster County to face the charges.