YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police have partnered with K-9’s of Police Services, Inc. to sell wristbands that honor K-9 Tazer, who was put down on January 23 following a sudden diagnosis of an aggressive form of bone cancer.

The wristbands are $5 a piece and the proceeds will support the continuation of the K-9 program and community outreach program (T.E.A.M.), police say. They can be purchased online here or at the police station Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.