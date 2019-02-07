× North Carolina woman accused of shooting at man in Love’s truck stop parking lot on Jan. 30

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — A North Carolina woman is facing multiple charges after police say she fired several gunshots at a man during an incident at a Londonderry Township truck stop late last month.

Ashley Denise Hallman, 30, of Concord, NC, is charged with terroristic threats, harassment, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person in the incident, which occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the parking lot of Love’s truck stop on the 3500 block of Vine Street.

Hallman fired an estimated eight gunshots at a man who told her she was blocking traffic by parking illegally in the lot in her commercial vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed by State Police. There were Love’s customers walking in and out of the store from the nearby fuel pumps at the time of the incident, police say.

Police arrested Hallman at the scene. A search of her person uncovered a Taurus 9mm pistol in her waistband, according to police. The gun was was loaded with seven rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, police say.

An additional magazine loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition was found on Hallman as well, according to police.

Two spent 9mm shell casings were found in the area where the victim and a witness told police Hallman was shooting from.