Phillies trade 3 prospects, including pitcher Sixto Sanchez, to Marlins for All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies made a splash in the trade market Thursday, acquiring All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto from the Florida Marlins in exchange for top pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez, catcher Jorge Alfaro and at least one other prospect, according to Major League Baseball analyst Jim Bowden and others.

Pitcher Will Stewart is one of the other prospects headed to Florida in the deal, Bowden said.

#Phillies #Marlins deal agreed upon. 4 players going to #Marlins including Sanchez and Alfaro in return for Realmuto. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) February 7, 2019

Will Stewart going to #Marlins — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) February 7, 2019

Will Stewart LHP ground ball machine went 8-1 at Lakewood with 2.06 ERA in 20 starts goes to #Marlins in Realmuto trade with Alfaro and Sanchez. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) February 7, 2019

The #Phillies did a great job of not including one of their top prospects as the third player in the deal. I’m not sure everyone understands how great an all around catcher J.T. Realmuto is. He is an impact game changer for the Phillies….oh and in that park…it’s going to be fun — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) February 7, 2019

Bowden’s report says the Phils are sending four prospects to the Marlins, but other reporters — notably Philadelphia beat writers Jim Salisbury and Todd Zolecki — are reporting that the deal only includes Sanchez, Alfaro, and Stewart.

The deal is done. Alfaro, Sixto, Stewart and int’l money for Realmuto. — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) February 7, 2019

J.T. Realmuto trade is complete, source says. Phillies send Jorge Alfaro, Sixto Sanchez, Will Stewart and international slot money to Marlins. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) February 7, 2019

The Marlins pushed for another top #Phillies prospect in the deal, perhaps 2018 first-round pick Alec Bohm, but #Phillies said no. Phillies lineup looking better. Team still optimistic it’ll land Harper or Machado. Lineup looks pretty good if they do. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) February 7, 2019

Realmuto has spent his entire professional career in the Marlins organization, including the last five in the Majors. An All-Star for the first time in 2018, Realmuto batted .277 and recorded career highs for home runs (21) and RBIs (74).

Realmuto has a lifetime average of .279, with 59 home runs and 243 RBIs in his Major League career.

The Phillies are still expected to land one of the top free-agent prizes on the market, either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado, sources say.