Phillies trade 3 prospects, including pitcher Sixto Sanchez, to Marlins for All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies made a splash in the trade market Thursday, acquiring All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto from the Florida Marlins in exchange for top pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez, catcher Jorge Alfaro and at least one other prospect, according to Major League Baseball analyst Jim Bowden and others.
Pitcher Will Stewart is one of the other prospects headed to Florida in the deal, Bowden said.
Bowden’s report says the Phils are sending four prospects to the Marlins, but other reporters — notably Philadelphia beat writers Jim Salisbury and Todd Zolecki — are reporting that the deal only includes Sanchez, Alfaro, and Stewart.
Realmuto has spent his entire professional career in the Marlins organization, including the last five in the Majors. An All-Star for the first time in 2018, Realmuto batted .277 and recorded career highs for home runs (21) and RBIs (74).
Realmuto has a lifetime average of .279, with 59 home runs and 243 RBIs in his Major League career.
The Phillies are still expected to land one of the top free-agent prizes on the market, either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado, sources say.