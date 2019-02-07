× Police: Lancaster County man had more than 1,700 child pornographic images on his laptop

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 61-year-old East Gordonville man is facing child pornography charges, according to East Lampeter Township Police.

Eldon King, whom police say was already a registered Megan’s Law offender, admitted to downloading, possessing, and printing child pornography images, police say. A subsequent investigation of King’s laptop by the Lancaster County Digital Forensics Unit revealed 1,361 child pornography images depicting children having indecent contact, 133 images depicting nude images of children age 13-17, and 286 nude images of children under the age of 13.

King was taken into custody without incident at his East Gordonville home on the 2900 block of Lincoln Highway. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge William Benner, where bail was set at $500,000. King was committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.