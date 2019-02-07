× Police looking for man accused of threatening victims

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Police are looking for a 39-year-old man who allegedly threatened the victim and her boyfriend.

It’s alleged that Darwin Gavin threatened them via messages that he would “shoot them.” The victim has a PFA order against Gavin.

Gavin is known to be a truck driver, possibly residing in the Erie area. He faces charges of terroristic threats and harassment.

Anyone with information on Gavin’s whereabouts should contact Case Officer Cameron Gross or Warrant Officer Keegan Wenner. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.