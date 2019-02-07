× Police seek suspect who allegedly stole $160 worth of shrimp from Giant Foods Store in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a retail theft suspect.

The incident occurred at Giant Foods Store in Carlisle on January 29.

According to police, the suspect allegedly took approximately $160 of shrimp from the grocery store at 11:42 p.m.

A charge of misdemeanor retail theft is pending, police say.

Anyone with information should contact Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip here.