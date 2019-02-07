× Police seek York County man accused of kidnapping, rape

YORK COUNTY — A Newberry Township man has been accused of sexual assault and kidnapping in separate incidents involving the same woman last summer.

Lucas M. Glinski, 21, of the 100 block of Midway Road, Etters, is still at large, according to Newberry Township Police. He is accused of raping a woman twice in the span of an hour on the night of June 18, 2018, and pulling her into his pickup truck against her will and driving off about a week later, police say.

The woman reported both incidents to authorities last July, according to police.

In the first incident, which occurred on the night of June 18, the victim said an inebriated Glinski poured beer on her while she slept, then raped her twice in the span of an hour before passing out, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

On the night of June 26, the victim said, she agreed to meet Glinski in Camp Hill to return some personal items to him. When she attempted to hand Glinski the items through the passenger window of his pickup truck, she told police, Glinski allegedly grabbed her hands, pulled her inside the truck through the window, and drove off, allegedly assaulting her while he was driving, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told police Glinski hit her so hard she blacked out. She said she was bleeding from her nose and mouth, police say.

Glinski drove the victim down Interstate 83 South to the New Cumberland Exit, stopping at a gas station, the victim told police. She then managed to escape the truck and attempted to flee, but Glinski allegedly chased her down and tackled her, according to the criminal complaint. The victim then escaped from Glinski and ran into the gas station, where an employee assisted her.

Glinski sped from the scene in his pickup truck, police say.

The victim showed police screen shots of text conversations with Glinski, in which he allegedly expressed remorse. “I just can’t control myself when I drink,” one of the messages read, according to the criminal complaint.

On August 24, 2018, police attempted to interview Glinski at SCI Camp Hill, where he was imprisoned for an unrelated offense. Glinski allegedly told police the victim was making everything up and asked for an attorney, ending the interview.

Court records indicate Glinski was transferred to another prison and paroled on Jan. 12. Police are attempting to locate him.

He is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment and simple assault in connection to the June 26 incident and rape and sexual assault in connection to the June 18 incident, according to the criminal complaint.