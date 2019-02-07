× Police: York man is caught with cocaine, pills concealed in his rectum

YORK — A 38-year-old York man was arrested late last month after York County Drug Task Force members discovered he was smuggling an ounce of crack cocaine, an ounce of power cocaine, and 10 Tramadol pills in his rectum.

Travis Thurston “Birdy” Parker, of the 200 block of West Maple Street, was the subject of a five-month undercover investigation by the Task Force, during which police say he sold cocaine to agents on several occasions. All of the transactions occurred on the same southeast corner of York, in a neighborhood where Parker’s alleged drug-dealing operation was located.

Parker was taken into custody on Jan. 30 after police observed him in the area of East College Avenue and South Queen Street.

In addition to the drugs and pills found in Parker’s rectum, police say they found $1,100 in cash on him.

“I applaud the work of the York City Police Department and York County Drug Task Force investigators,” said York County District Attorney Dave Sunday in a press release announcing the arrest. “Unfortunately, this is yet another illustration of the depths to which drug dealers will go to conceal their product and further highlights the difficult situations that our investigators encounter each and every day.”

Parker was charged with one count of Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine. He was taken to the York County Booking Center where he was arraigned.