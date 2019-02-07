Showers and warmer weather to close out the week with colder air arriving for the weekend!

WET AND WARM END: Tired of the rainy pattern yet? Another round of shower activity will join us this evening ahead of a cold front which will knock back our temperatures as we head into the weekend. We aren’t saying goodbye to the warmer temperatures just yet – after topping out in the upper 40s to lower 50s this afternoon, we should spike one more time tomorrow morning. A cold front will march through early Friday, and southerly flow out ahead of the front will allow temperatures to climb back into the low 50s briefly before tumbling through the rest of the day. Temperatures will crash into the low 40s by the early afternoon hours. Drier air will filter in behind the front and winds will pick up as well. Gusts between 20 and 30 mph will be likely after the front moves through although wind chills won’t be an issue Friday.

DRY AND BREEZY WEEKEND: Heading into the weekend we can finally kiss the wet weather goodbye. The front that moves through Friday will usher in cooler temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will struggle to climb out of the 30s as we fall back into the below average temperature trend. Gusty winds persist through the day Saturday, although they will not be quite as strong as Friday. Frigid cold wind chills develop Friday night into early Saturday morning potentially dropping real-feel numbers into the single digits! Wind chills for the rest of Saturday will likely be stuck in the upper 20s.

RENEWED SNOW CHANCES SOON: Don’t get too comfortable with the warmer temperatures and rain showers because we are tracking our next chance for winter weather by the end of the weekend! Late Sunday into Monday old man winter creeps back into the forecast bringing the potential for some snow showers mainly during the overnight period. Most of Monday will feature dry weather, but by the time we get to Monday night more snow activity will be possible and that threat lingers into Tuesday as well. Temperatures for the first half of the week struggle to climb out of the mid 30s!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann