Sixers trade former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz to Magic for Jonathan Simmons, picks

PHILADELPHIA — Just days after swinging a blockbuster deal that brought forward Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, and a pair of future draft picks, the Philadelphia 76ers made one last deal before Thursday’s NBA Trade deadline, sending former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz to Orlando, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

And the return is more than expected, Wojnarowski says.

The Magic are sending Jonathan Simmons, a first-round and a second-round pick to the Sixers, per sources. https://t.co/f724l2eSVS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

Jonathan Simmons, a 6-6, 195-pound small forward, is coming to Philly in exchange for Fultz. Simmons, 29, was averaging 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game this season for the Magic. A third-year pro out of the University of Houston,

Fultz, meanwhile, gets a change of scenery, leaving Philadelphia as a disappointing draft bust. He never made much of an impact in Philadelphia, struggling with a lost shooting stroke that was eventually attributed to a shoulder injury.

He hasn’t played at all since Nov. 19, 2018, when he was diagnosed with with thoracic outlet syndrome, though he is expected to return at some point this season.

Fultz played a total of 33 games in his first two NBA seasons.

Orlando Magic president Jeff Weltman and GM John Hammond consider the Fultz acquisition as a low-risk, high-reward proposition. Magic will proceed with his arrival as long-term project and like chances w/ Steve Clifford and his staff getting to work with the former No. 1 pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

Earlier Thursday, Philadelphia traded for Rockets forward James Ennis in exchange for swap rights to a second-round pick in 2021, according to Phillyvoice.com.

Malachi Richardson, whom the Sixers acquired on Wednesday in a trade with the Toronto Raptors, is the player that will be cut in order to clear the path for the Ennis deal, Phillyvoice reports.

Ennis was acquired to bolster Philly’s bench.