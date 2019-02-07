× State Police: Man who attempted to enter elementary school with handgun arrested following vehicle pursuit

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — An armed man who allegedly attempted to enter Jonestown Elementary School on Thursday afternoon has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit, according to State Police.

State Police say a child was approached by a man outside of school between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. The child’s mother called State Police to report the incident. A man with the same description was then seen attempting to enter the elementary school with a handgun.

When State Police approached the man, he fled on foot and stole a vehicle. That led to a vehicle pursuit that, according to State Police, somehow ended. The man was then taken into custody.

During the incident, the elementary school was placed on lockdown. Students have since been dismissed.