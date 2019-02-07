× Willie Nelson launches new line of CBD-infused coffee

Country music legend and longtime hemp advocate Willie Nelson is getting into the CBD business, according to Forbes.com.

Nelson and his family will roll out a new line of CBD products, including “Willie’s Remedy Whole Bean Coffee,” a CBD-infused line of java.

The coffee is infused with certified organic full-spectrum hemp oil grown in Colorado, Forbes says. The coffee beans are sourced from small farms in Colombia’s Santario region.

There are three bean varietals: Castillo, Colombia, and Caturra, Forbes says. The coffee is a “medium-dark blend with balanced acidity, that packs a powerful aroma with flavor notes of cherry and cocoa,” the company said in its product description.

When brewed, each 8-ounce cup of joe will contain 7mg of hemp-driven CBD grown in the United States, Forbes says.

“Hemp production in America was stifled for so long, but it could now make all the difference for small independent farmers,” Nelson said in a statement to Forbes. “Hemp isn’t just good for our farmers and our economy, it’s good for our soil, our environment—and our health.”

Nelson has already gotten into the marijuana business; his personal brand of weed products, “Willie’s Reserve,” launched in 2015.

The new brand, “Willie’s Remedy,” contains only CBD products, which contain hemp oil, but not THC.

“The Willie’s Remedy line is a purposeful departure from Willie’s Reserve,” Nelson’s wife Annie, who is curating the line, said in a statement, “It’s not about getting high, but it’s still all about Willie and the benefits we believe cannabis has to offer. Willie and I are proud to offer quality, American-sourced hemp wellness options for people of his generation, our kids’ generation, and everyone in between.”