Wizards' John Wall expected to miss a year after tearing Achilles

WASHINGTON– The news just gets worse for the Washington Wizards and G John Wall.

After initially undergoing season-ending surgery on his left heel last month, Wall developed an infection in the incision from that surgery, leading to further recovery time.

Now, Wall suffered a torn Achilles after a fall in his home.

The team says that Wall is expected to miss at least 12 more months after suffering the additional injury.

Wall, 28, was only able to suit up for 32 games this year before his season-ending heel injury.

This comes after a season in which Wall only played 41 games before going down with a season-ending knee injury.

It is expected that Wall will not return to the court until 2020, when he will be 29-years-old.