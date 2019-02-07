× Wizards trade F Otto Porter to Bulls, acquire Fs Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker

WASHINGTON– The Wizards have continued to reshuffle their roster as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches.

In the team’s second deal of the night, Washington shipped F Otto Porter to the Chicago Bulls for Fs Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker.

Porter, 25, has long been one of the Wizards’ core pieces to the roster after being drafted with the third overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft.

However, he never panned out the way the team had hoped, and signed a $100 million dollar deal he has not lived up to.

So far this season, Porter has averaged 12.6 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, and 2 assists per game.

In return, the Wizards are getting Portis, who is a change-of-scenery candidate, and Parker, who is seeking to prove himself after receiving limited playing time this season.

Portis, 23, is averaging a career-high 14.3 points per game along with 7.3 rebounds per game. He is expected to assume a starting role in Washington.

On the other hand, Parker, 23, has only played in 39 games and is averaging 14.3 points per game.

He lost favor in Chicago, and was benched while the team started younger players.

Now, Parker will look to rebuild his stock in Washington.