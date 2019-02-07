Wizards trade Markieff Morris to Pelicans

Posted 8:09 AM, February 7, 2019, by

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 19: Markieff Morris #5 of the Washington Wizards warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets on December 19, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The demolition of the Wizards’ roster has begun.

On Wednesday night, the team shipped F Markieff Morris to the New Orleans Pelicans for F Wesley Johnson.

Both players are on expiring contracts, and it is widely considered to be a salary dump trade for the Wizards to stay under the luxury tax.

Morris, 29, was one of the lone bright spots for Washington this season, as he averaged 11.5 points per game along with 5.1 rebounds per game.

Johnson, 31, has turned into an NBA journeyman, as he now joins his sixth team in nine years.

So far this season, Johnson has averaged just 3.7 points per game in limited playing time.

Related stories