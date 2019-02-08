× 17-year-old fled from officer during traffic stop, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 17-year-old boy faces charges through the Dauphin County Juvenile Probation Office after he allegedly fled from police during a traffic stop.

The teenager was pulled over in the area of North Harrisburg Street at Watson Street in Swatara Township on February 3, according to police. While the officer was gathering information from the boy, police say he fled at a high rate of speed into the city of Harrisburg.

The officer disengaged pursuit of the vehicle. The teenager later turned himself into police.

The boy has been charged with fleeing and eluding police, recklessly endangering another person and multiple traffic violations.