2 York men arrested by police investigating rash of vehicle break-ins across city

YORK — Two York men suspected of participating in a rash of vehicle break-ins across York were arrested Friday morning by Detectives and Officers of the York City Police Detective Bureau Nuisance Abatement and Patrol divisions.

Officers served a search warrant at 6:34 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of E. South Street, police say. Several stolen items, including a dirt bike, were recovered at the search, along with suspected drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Angel Garcia, 22, and Edwin Garcia Jr., 23, were found at the residence and taken into custody. Angel Garcia was arrested for theft, while Edwin Garcia was arrested on three felony drug warrants, police say.

Both men were also arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, according to police.