Carlisle man charged with sexual abuse of 4-year-old

CARLISLE — A 53-year-old Cumberland County man has been charged with sexually abusing a 4-year-old child, according to Carlisle Police.

Brian K. Rowe, of Carlisle, was charged with two counts of aggravated indecent assault, one count of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count of corruption of minors after police investigated claims that he sexually assaulted the victim.

The investigation began on Dec. 17, 2018, after police were alerted to the suspected abuse.