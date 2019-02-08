× Father, son face drug charges following search of Steelton residence

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A drug investigation into the alleged sale of cocaine in the 300 block of Pine Street in Steelton resulted in the arrest of a father and son this week.

Police executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of 39-year-old Shawn Fains. Police recovered crack cocaine, marijuana, packaging materials and digital scales.

Fains has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His son, 19-year-old Dashawn Fains, faces possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia charges.