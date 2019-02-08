× Franklin County man will serve 25 years in federal prison on drug trafficking, firearms charges

HARRISBURG – A 49-year-old Franklin County man will serve 25 years in prison after being sentenced for a firearms possession and drug trafficking conviction in U.S. District Court Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.

Anthony Michael Cobb, of Waynesboro, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sylvia H. Rambo. He was convicted of three counts of unlawful possession of five separate firearms and of being a previously convicted felon who was not permitted to possess firearms by a federal jury in April.

The jury also found Cobb guilty of possession with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride (powder cocaine), cocaine base (crack cocaine), and heroin.

In imposing the 25-year sentence, Judge Rambo found Cobb to be an armed career criminal and a career offender. She imposed the 25-year sentence on each of the six counts concurrently and also ordered the sentence to run concurrent with a 41- to 100-year sentence Cobb received in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas for conduct related to his federal charges.