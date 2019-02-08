× Gettysburg man arrested after TSA agents find loaded gun in his luggage at security checkpoint

BALTIMORE — A Gettysburg man was arrested at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Thursday after Transportation Safety Administration officers stopped him from bringing a loaded handgun onto an airplane, the agency announced Friday.

It is the sixth time in six weeks that a gun was caught at the airport, the TSA says.

Officers spotted the gun in an X-ray checkpoint machine and contacted Maryland Transportation Authority Police, who confiscated the gun and arrested the man on a state weapons charge, the TSA says.

The unidentified man said he forgot he had the gun. The .380-caliber pistol was loaded with six rounds, the TSA says.