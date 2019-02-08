× Gov. Wolf orders PA flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of former Rep. John Dingell

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff in honor of former Rep. John Dingell who passed away Thursday.

The former Michigan Congressman was 92. He was the longest-serving member of the United States Congress.

Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on on Saturday, February 9. The United States flag has also been ordered to half-staff until this date to honor former Rep. Dingell.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.