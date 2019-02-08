Gov. Wolf orders PA flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of former Rep. John Dingell

Posted 6:46 PM, February 8, 2019, by , Updated at 06:47PM, February 8, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) speaks at the National Press Club, June 27, 2014 in Washington, DC. Rep. Dingell who is the longest serving member of Congress was Newsmaker Luncheon speaker talked about "When Congress Worked". (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff in honor of former Rep. John Dingell who passed away Thursday.

The former Michigan Congressman was 92. He was the longest-serving member of the United States Congress.

Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on on Saturday, February 9. The United States flag has also been ordered to half-staff until this date to honor former Rep. Dingell.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.