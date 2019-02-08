× Lancaster woman charged after stabbing ex-boyfriend in the groin, police say

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 25-year-old Lancaster woman is facing aggravated assault charges after police say she stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the groin during a confrontation in the parking lot of an East Lampeter Township motor lodge Monday night.

Kimberly Gillett, 25, of the 100 block of North Broad Street, was charged after police responded to the call of a domestic dispute at a motor lodge on the 1700 block of Old Philadelphia Pike at about 11:25 p.m.

The victim told police that Gillett, his former girlfriend, confronted him in the parking lot of the motor lodge. She was angry because he was seeing another woman, the victim said.

During the confrontation, Gillett allegedly stabbed the victim in the groin with a knife, then fled the scene, police say.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a a serious but non-life-threatening injury, police say.

Gillett was taken into custody without incident at her home and transported to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Raymond S. Sheller. She was released after posting $250,000 bail, police say.