Manheim Twp. man accused of sexually assaulting teen

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Manheim Township man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

Police received a report of the alleged assault on January 9.

Joshua Finegan, 25, is accused of inappropriately touching the victim and making threats toward her while in her bedroom and on a trampoline, according to the criminal complaint.

Finegan reportedly told her, “What happens on the trampoline, stays on the trampoline.”

He has been charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.