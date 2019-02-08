× Montgomery Co. home goes viral after listing is deemed a ‘sexual oasis’

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — A real estate listing in Montgomery County has gone viral.

The home, located at 1612 Norristown Road in Upper Dublin Township, is deemed a “sexual oasis” by the realtor, according to the Philly Voice.

You won’t find details in the description on realtor.com as a portion reads as followed: One of a kind surburban home.. Private quiet lane of 3 homes leads you to a secluded 4 bedrooms upstairs plus 1 bedroom in basement 2.5 bath colonial home located just 15 miles outside Philadelphia in the suburb of Maple Glen.

Browsing through the gallery, though, is a different story as you’ll see seven pictures taken in the basement that features a bondage bed, whips and chains.

The current owner told Philly Voice that the basement is used as AirBNB.

The home is priced at $750,000.