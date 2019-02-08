Nationals re-sign Jeremy Hellickson

Posted 6:42 AM, February 8, 2019, by

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: Starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson #58 of the Washington Nationals delivers the ball against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 10, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have added yet another rotation option to the team’s mix by bringing back a familiar face.

The team announced that is has re-signed P Jeremy Hellickson to a one-year deal.

Hellickson, 31, had a 3.45 ERA over 19 starts with Washington last season.

He finished 5-3 for the Nationals, and is expected to be in the mix for the team’s last rotation spot.

Related stories