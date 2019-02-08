× Nationals re-sign Jeremy Hellickson

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have added yet another rotation option to the team’s mix by bringing back a familiar face.

The team announced that is has re-signed P Jeremy Hellickson to a one-year deal.

Hellickson, 31, had a 3.45 ERA over 19 starts with Washington last season.

He finished 5-3 for the Nationals, and is expected to be in the mix for the team’s last rotation spot.