Olivia’s prepares a fish wrap and Maryland Crab Soup

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Friday Morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Fish Wrap served along w/ a Maryland Crab Soup.

Check it out in the clip above, and you can find the recipe below:

Fish Wrap served w our Maryland Style Crab Soup

Maryland Crab Soup:

2 cups celery – chopped

2 cups onions – chopped

2 cups carrots – chopped

2 cups broccoli- chopped

2 cups cauliflower- chopped

1 cup peas

1 cup zucchini- chopped

1 cup corn kernels

2 cups cabbage – chopped

3 tbsp fire roasted red pepper – chopped

4 tbsp brown sugar

4 oz butter

2 tbsp chopped garlic

2 quarts diced tomatoes

2 bay leaves

1 tsp black pepper

3 tbsp old bay

1 tsp salt

1 lb jumbo lump crab meat

3 quarts water

Place all ingredients (except the crab meat) in a large soup pot and cook on high and bring to a boil. Add crab meat. Turn heat on medium and let simmer for approx 5 minutes. Enjoy!