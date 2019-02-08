Olivia’s prepares a fish wrap and Maryland Crab Soup

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Friday Morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Fish Wrap served along w/ a Maryland Crab Soup.

Check it out in the clip above, and you can find the recipe below:

Fish Wrap served w our Maryland Style Crab Soup

Maryland Crab Soup:

2 cups celery – chopped
2 cups onions – chopped
2 cups carrots – chopped
2 cups broccoli- chopped
2 cups cauliflower- chopped
1 cup peas
1 cup zucchini- chopped
1 cup corn kernels
2 cups cabbage – chopped
3 tbsp fire roasted red pepper – chopped
4 tbsp brown sugar
4 oz butter
2 tbsp chopped garlic
2 quarts diced tomatoes
2 bay leaves
1 tsp black pepper
3 tbsp old bay
1 tsp salt
1 lb jumbo lump crab meat
3 quarts water

Place all ingredients (except the crab meat) in a large soup pot and cook on high and bring to a boil.  Add crab meat.  Turn heat on medium and let simmer for approx 5 minutes.  Enjoy!

