Orioles sign starter Nate Karns

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have added a Major League arm to the team’s rotation.

The team announced that they’ve agreed to a deal with starting pitcher Nate Karns.

Karns, 31, didn’t make a Major League appearance in 2018 while dealing with injury.

In his last action in 2017 with the Kansas City Royals, Karns had a 4.17 ERA over 9 appearances, including eight starts.

Baltimore will hope that Karns can rebound and add an arm to the back of the team’s rotation.