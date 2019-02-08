MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 19: Nate Karns #55 of the Kansas City Royals delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the game on May 19, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Royals 4-3 in ten innings. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Orioles sign starter Nate Karns
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 19: Nate Karns #55 of the Kansas City Royals delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the game on May 19, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Royals 4-3 in ten innings. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE– The Orioles have added a Major League arm to the team’s rotation.
The team announced that they’ve agreed to a deal with starting pitcher Nate Karns.
Karns, 31, didn’t make a Major League appearance in 2018 while dealing with injury.
In his last action in 2017 with the Kansas City Royals, Karns had a 4.17 ERA over 9 appearances, including eight starts.
Baltimore will hope that Karns can rebound and add an arm to the back of the team’s rotation.