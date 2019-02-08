× Pedestrian struck and killed in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa — A female pedestrian is dead following a crash in Harrisburg on Friday night.

The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of North 7th Street.

The female pedestrian has not been identified at this time, and the driver is cooperating with police.

This is the second fatal pedestrian crash in the Harrisburg area this week.

On Tuesday night, 63 year-old Elaine Pendleton was struck by a vehicle along Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township.