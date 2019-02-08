× Pirates sign three to minor league deals with invites to Spring Training

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates have invited three Major League veterans to participate in the team’s Spring Training.

The team announced that it has agreed to minor league deal with starting pitcher Tom Koehler, utility man Nick Franklin, and reliever Brandon Maurer.

Koehler, 32, didn’t make a Major League appearance in 2018 after dealing with injury.

In 2017, he split the year between the Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays, finishing with a 6.69 ERA in 26 appearances.

Franklin, 27, only made one Major League appearance last season with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In his last extended action in 2017 with the Brewers and Los Angeles Angels, Franklin hit .179 with 2 HR’s and 12 RBI’s.

Maurer, 28, struggled in 37 appearances last season with a 7.76 ERA for the Kansas City Royals.

All three players are fringe Major Leaguers that may have a chance to get make the back end of the Pirates’ roster.