Police arrest one of several suspects involved in alleged robbery, assault behind Manheim Twp. home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One of the suspects wanted on charges relating to a robbery and assault of three individuals in December was arrested last month by Manheim Township Police.

Darrin Ortiz, 20, was taken into custody on January 5 and faces charges of burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, simple assault and criminal conspiracy to commit simple assault.

On December 16, Ortiz was one of several people who forced their way into a shed — equipped with heat, electricity, drywall, carpeting, couches and beds — located at the rear of a property on Haverhill Road and allegedly assaulted three individuals inside. Police note the victims had fresh injuries to their faces and heads. One of the suspects allegedly took two X-Box video game consoles, valued at $400 total.

Two suspects, 19-year-old Brandon Benscome and 18-year-old Luis Berlingeri, have not been apprehended.

A Juvenile Allegation was filed with Juvenile Probation against a juvenile suspect, a 17-year-old from Lancaster, on December 28.

Anyone with information should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.