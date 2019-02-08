× Police investigating deaths of two men in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating the deaths of two men.

On February 7 around 5:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 14000 block of Buchanan Trail East in Washington Township for a death investigation.

Upon arrival, police found two men, later identified as 61-year-old Roger Gilland and 35-year-old Jesse Bennaka, deceased.

One of the men was found deceased in a bed in a bedroom while the other was found deceased in the bedroom.

An autopsy will be performed on the man found dead in the bedroom, as his cause of death is unknown at this time.

However, the cause of death for the man found in the garage is suspected suicide, according to police.

No foul play was observed on the scene, and the investigation is currently ongoing.