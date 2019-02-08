× Police: Lititz man caught with child pornography on cellphone during meeting with parole officer

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lititz man faces charges after he was caught with having child pornography on his cellphone during a meeting with his parole officer, police say.

The child pornography was discovered on January 16.

According to police, the parole officer found that 49-year-old Kevin Yorgey had an unregistered cellphone — due to Yorgey’s prior conviction, certain information, including cellular devices, must be registered with the state parole department.

Police say the cellphone contained 118 images and a video depicting child pornography.

During an interview with police on January 23, Yorgey reportedly said that “he has a problem” and that he downloaded the pornography onto the phone.

Yorgey’s bail was set at $25,000. He is being held at Lancaster County Prison.