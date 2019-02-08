× Police: Lititz man tried to flush drugs down toilet during raid of his apartment

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 27-year-old Lititz man is facing felony drug charges after police discovered fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana during a raid of his apartment.

Miguel Vializ was trying to flush the fentanyl and cocaine down a toilet when members of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force entered his West Lemon Street apartment on Jan. 25, police say. Vializ ran to his bathroom and began flushing the drugs when officers at the door announced they had a search warrant for his residence, according to police.

Police say they managed to recover most of the drugs before Vializ could dispose of them.

Found in the first-floor apartment were:

470 bags of fantanyl

8 grams of cocaine

Nearly 3 ounces of marijuana

$866 in cash

Packaging materials

The drugs had an estimated street value of $5,000, police say.

Vializ, 27, is at Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail, charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors, including tampering with evidence.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.