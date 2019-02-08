Police seeking to identify suspect that smashed vehicle window, stole over $2,000 in skiing and climbing equipment

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify the above pictured man who smashed a car window and stole over $2,000 worth of skiing and climbing equipment.

Around 4:35 a.m. on February 7, the above pictured man smashed the window of a parked vehicle on Spencer Avenue in Manheim Township.

The suspect proceeded to enter the vehicle and steal $2,090 worth of skiing and climbing equipment.

Any person knowing the identity of this male is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.