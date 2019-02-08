Showers end Friday morning, then turning breezy and chillier through the afternoon and into the weekend

SHOWERS END, BREEZY & CHILLY: A cold front crosses through Central PA Friday morning, bringing a damp start to the day. Widespread rain showers come to an end around daybreak, then some clearing starts to take place. In the meantime, there could be slow spots for the morning commute. Temperatures are in the 40s to start, and they could briefly spike into the lower to 50s through early Friday morning. By the time the rain ends, some spots could end up with about a half of an inch to an inch of rainfall. Breezes increase too after daybreak. Friday afternoon brings partly sunny skies, and the breezes continue. Colder air slides in behind the cold front. This knocks temperatures into the 40s. Winds chills feel like the 30s, and even the 20s by the end of the day. Dress for chilly evening conditions, with readings falling through the 30s and into the 20s. Temperatures continue to fall through the night. Expect mostly clear skies, and there’s still a light breeze. Lows fall into the 20s, with wind chills in the teens.

TURNING DRIER & CHILLIER FOR THE WEEKEND: Chillier air returns to Central PA by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Showers wrap up early Friday morning, possibly with mild temperatures to start. Then, as a cold front clears the region, breezes pick up, and chillier air knocks temperatures into the 40s by the afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy. Temperatures continue to drop through Friday night, and they dip into the lower to middle 20s by Saturday morning. The rest of the day is partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s, making it much more seasonable for this time of year. Sunday starts with sunshine, but clouds likely increase ahead of the next system. Temperatures are a touch higher, with readings in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees.

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK: Sunday night into Monday the next system arrives. It brings the chance for some rain and snow showers through Monday morning. The afternoon sees drying and a little clearing. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday remains unsettled, and there are chances for a wintry mix. Some snow, sleet and even freezing rain are possible as temperatures slowly rise above freezing. Ultimately, it all changes to rain showers overnight Tuesday, with the showers ending Wednesday morning, perhaps mixing with a few snow showers as it wraps. There should be some clearing during the afternoon, with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There’s a lot of uncertainty in the early week forecast, so expect some changes overall the next several days, and check back for updates as specific details become much clearer in time. Thursday is a quiet, yet seasonable weather day. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great weekend!