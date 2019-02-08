× Sixers complete deadline deals by acquiring James Ennis from Rockets

PHILADELPHIA– The 76ers have finished overhauling the team’s roster at the NBA Trade Deadline by acquiring a three-point shooter from the Houston Rockets.

The team announced that it acquired F James Ennis from the Rockets for rights to swap the Rockets’ 2021 second-round pick for the Sixers’ 2021 second-rounder.

Ennis, 28, takes the Sixers’ last roster spot.

So far this season, Ennis has appeared in 40 games for the Rockets and is averaging 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

He has been knocking down his three-point shots at a 36.7% clip this season.

Ennis will be a rotation piece of Philadelphia’s bench.