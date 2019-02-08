× State Police narrow down timeline of Monday night’s suspected homicide along Interstate 81

HARRISBURG — State Police have narrowed down the time frame of the homicide that occurred Monday on Interstate 81, and are now looking for additional commercial vehicle recordings during that span.

Police are looking for footage from between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on I-83 North in the area of Union Deposit Road to I-81 North at mile marker 75.4 in Dauphin County. Public tips and other commercial vehicle recordings already obtained by State Police allowed them to determine the updated timeframe, police say.

Tyrone M. Shaw, 46, of Roselle Park, New Jersey, was found dead next to his vehicle along I-81 North at mile marker 75.4 Monday night, according to police. A trooper discovered his black 2004 GMC Yukon pulled off to the side of the road at about 11:13 p.m. The vehicle’s lights and hazard lights were both on, and the vehicle’s rear tire was flat, police say.

Shaw was found lying between his vehicle and the guide rail, dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

Anyone with information about the victim, or anyone who saw the victim’s vehicle is asked to contact State Police at (717) 671-7500. A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest in the case.