Strong wind gusts today, plus frigid wind chills on tap for Saturday!

WINDY AND DRY FOR NOW: A cold front crossed through early Friday and cleared both the showers and cloud cover out of the area. Bright and sunny skies are back with us, plus temperatures are mild! Ahead of the front we spiked to 50 degrees and from here on out temperatures will slowly drop through the rest of the day. Winds will make it a battle to cool off as we still remain in the upper 40s around 1 PM. Pushing through tonight, winds will remain gusty – but given clear skies and a brief period of calm winds early Saturday morning, temperatures should still be able to drop into the 20s. Strong winds combined with the cold temperatures will produce frigid wind chills tonight and tomorrow! Despite the sunshine, highs tomorrow will likely only top out in the mid 30s, and it will feel like the 20s all day. Winds will finally relax by Saturday night, although another cold night is likely to result from calming winds and clear skies.

OLD MAN WINTER IS BACK: We have renewed snow chances by the end of the weekend/start of the next work week. Clouds should steer clear of us for most of Sunday, holding off until late in the day. Temperatures will likely top out in the upper 30s Sunday with calming winds. By Sunday night, we could be seeing a few flurries across the area. Nothing major, this snow will not accumulate Sunday night into early Monday, but there are more chances for accumulating snow by late Monday-Tuesday. We are continuing to watch a system evolving that will likely start off as snow during the second half of Monday and continue as snow through the night. By Tuesday, this system becomes tricky as it could changeover to a brief period of freezing rain and even rain eventually depending on how warm temperatures will get. At this time, the messiest day will likely be Tuesday, but be cautious of the threat of winter weather as early as the Monday evening commute and lingering through late Tuesday night. Accumulating snow will be likely, although it is still too early for snowfall numbers.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann