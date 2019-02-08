× Trace McSorley is one of seven Penn State players invited to NFL Combine

UNIVERSITY PARK — Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is one of seven members of last year’s Nittany Lion squad to be invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis later this month, the school announced Friday.

McSorley will be joined by offensive linemen Ryan Bates and Connor McGovern, defensive lineman Kevin Givens, defensive end Shareef Miller, defensive back Amani Oruwariye, and running back Miles Sanders. The Combine will be held from Feb. 26 through March 4 and will be televised on the NFL Network and NFL.com.

The Combine’s on-field workout schedule: running backs, offensive line, kickers and special teams Friday, March 1; quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends Saturday, March 2; defensive linemen and linebackers Sunday, March 3 and defensive backs Monday, March 4.

Ryan Bates, OL, 6-4, 302, Warrington, Pa./Archbishop Wood

Was a three-year starter for the Nittany Lions.

Was a two-time All-Big Ten third team honoree, claiming accolades in 2017 and 2018.

Voted a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America and USA Today in 2016

Kevin Givens, DT, 6-1, 285, Altoona, Pa./Altoona Area

Finished the season with 33 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks, in 2018.

Had one pass breakup and four quarterback hurries.

Earned the Jim O’Hora Award in 2018 for the defensive player with exemplary conduct, loyalty, interest, attitude and improvement during spring practice.

Connor McGovern, OL, 6-5, 323, Larksville, Pa./Lake-Lehman

Started 34 games in his career and has been a fixture on the offensive line since his true freshman season.

Earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018 and was named the team’s Dick Maginnis Memorial Award winner for the top offensive lineman.

Earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018 and was named the team’s Dick Maginnis Memorial Award winner for the top offensive lineman. Became the just the third offensive lineman in Big Ten history to claim a weekly award after earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week accolades in November 2016.

Named honorable-mention All-Big Ten Freshman Team by BTN.com.

Trace McSorley, QB, 6-0, 203, Ashburn, Va./Briar Woods

All-Big Ten second team selection by the coaches and media.

Earned third-straight all-conference second team honor .

Is the first Penn State quarterback to earn All-Big Ten honors in three consecutive seasons.

Ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 31 in the FBS with 13.05 yards per completion.

Was No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 34 in FBS with 12 rushing touchdowns in 2018.

Sat No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 25 in FBS in points responsible for (180).

Ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten and No. 30 in FBS in points responsible for per game (13.8).

Ranked No. 5 in the Big Ten and No. 40 in the country with 256.0 total yards per game.

Finished his career as the Penn State career record holder for passing yards (9,899), completions (720), 300-yard passing games (10), 200-yard passing games (28), rushing yards by a quarterback (1,697), rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (30), passing touchdowns (77), total offense yards (11,596), touchdowns responsible for (107) and wins as a starting quarterback (31).

Threw at least one touchdown pass in 34-straight games, from the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl until Indiana in 2018, a Penn State record, which was previously held by Kerry Collins at 14-straight games from 1993-94. His streak is the fifth-longest in FBS Autonomy Five history.

McSorley threw for 2,530 yards and rushed for 798 yards this season, joining Michael Robinson (2005; 2,350 passing, 806 rushing) as the only PSU quarterbacks with 2,000 passing and 700 rushing yards in the same season.

Shareef Miller, DE, 6-5, 260, Philadelphia, Pa./George Washington

Third-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media.

Earns second career all-conference nod after an appearance on the media’s third team and coaches’ honorable mention squad last season.

Second on the team with 14.0 tackles for loss and third in sacks with 7.0.

Had four QB hurries and one forced fumble.

Amani Oruwariye, CB, 6-1, 203, Tampa, Fla./Gaither

First-team all-conference selection by the coaches and media.

Earns second All-Big Ten honor of his career with an appearance on the coaches’ and media’s second team in 2017.

Is the first Nittany Lion cornerback to earn All-Big Ten first team accolades since Justin King claimed honors in 2007.

Associated Press All-Big Ten first team honoree.

Ranked No. 30 in FBS and No. 5 in the Big Ten in passes defended with 1.2 per game.

Led the team and was tied for No. 8 in the Big Ten in interceptions (3).

Miles Sanders, RB, 5-11, 207, Pittsburgh, Pa./Woodland Hills