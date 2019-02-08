UPDATE: State police investigating after body found on York County property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

6:45 P.M. UPDATE: WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A body discovered in a quiet York County neighborhood is prompting a State Police investigation.

State Police say the call came in around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday evening that a body was found on a property located on Kralltown Road, near Carlisle Road in Warrington Township.

Forensic Units were on scene Thursday night into Friday investigating for hours.

The York County Coroner’s Office says they are unable to confirm how long the body had been there, or if the person lived at the address.

A neighbor FOX43 spoke with, who did not wish to go on camera, tells us they regularly hear gun shots coming from the home, adding they have called police multiple times in the past, along with other neighbors in the area.

We reached out to police to confirm the allegations, however we did not hear back.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

At this time, the York County Coroner’s Office says they are unable to confirm whether the body found is male or female.

An autopsy will be scheduled in the coming days.

DEVELOPING: Police are on scene investigating at 40 Kralltown Road in Warrington Township, York County. @PAStatePolice tell us the call came in at 6:19 Thursday night and that the coroner was called shortly after.

