Valenwine’s: A celebration of wine and chocolate in Hershey, Harrisburg Wine Country

MIDDLETOWN, Pa.-- You might first think of flowers and chocolate when it comes to Valentine's Day, but how about chocolate and wine?

For two weekends you can go from winery to winery for the Valenwine's Day Celebration, where participating vineyards will pair their wines with delicious chocolate for attendees.

The Vineyard at Hershey is one of the many vineyards offering up their award winning wines starting on Saturday.

Tickets must be purchased online, they are $15 per person or $25 per couple. Guests will get a complimentary souvenir cup, and if they visit five or more wineries they will be entered to wine a Wine Country Basket!

The Valenwine's Day Celebration is:

Saturday & Sunday February 9, 10 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday February 16, 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Participating Wineries:

Armstrong Valley Vineyard & Winery

Broad Mountain Vineyards

Buddy Boy Vineyard & Winery

J & P Winery

Moon Dancer Winery

Mount Hope Winery

Nissley Vineyards

The Vineyard at Grandview

The Vineyard at Hershey

West Hanover Winery

Winery at Hunters Valley