× Police search for stolen truck in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Franklin County – A 2014 GMC Sierra was stolen from in front of a home in Chambersburg, according to Chambersburg Police Department.

Police say the incident happened at 4:30 a.m., Saturday on the 500 block of South Main Street.

The vehicle is described to be red in color and have a soft cover topper on the bed.

The registration for the stolen vehicle is ZHB7318.

Anyone with information are asked to contact police at 717-264-4131.