Single-vehicle crash closes road in Hamiltonban Township

HAMILTONBAN TOWNSHIP, Adams County – State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that sent several people to the hospital this morning.

Emergency Management Agency say the crash happened just before 11:00 a.m., Saturday on the 2300 block of Newman Road.

EMA say two passengers were airlifted to the hospital.

Police closed the road while they investigate the scene.

This story is developing.