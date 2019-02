× Warrant issued for York County man accused of fatal drug delivery

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County – Upper Allen Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 31-year Aaron Fisk of York County.

Investigators say in September 2017, Fisk delivered heroin and fentanyl to an Upper Allen resident.

According to investigators the resident died of a fatal drug overdose.

Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676.