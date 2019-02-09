Winds relax tonight ahead of another frigid night, plus snow chances Sunday night!

WINDS CALMING TONIGHT: After a gusty past 24 hours, winds will finally begin to relax this evening. Bright and sunny skies made for a beautiful Saturday afternoon, although temperatures were much colder than how we ended the work week. We struggled to climb out of the low 30s today for highs, and wind chills were in the low 20s! Tonight, clearing skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to drop into the low 20s and teens. However, we will not have to worry about frigid wind chills! Another nice start to the day Sunday morning, but clouds begin to build back in by the afternoon ahead of our next snow maker. Models look to be in good agreement on the arrival of the next winter weather system.

MESSY START TO THE WORK WEEK: We are tracking out multiple chances for winter weather to impact the first half of the work week. Sunday night, our first round of winter weather will likely bring some flurry activity our way. I don’t believe anyone will see more than a coating out of Sunday night’s snow. All snow should taper off by early Monday morning around the onset of the morning commute. Our southern counties along the PA-MD morning could see renewed snow chances as early as noon on Monday. It looks as though this will start as a period of a rain/snow mix before transitioning to all snow by the Monday evening commute. Snow continues through most of Monday night, but things get very messy early Tuesday morning. At this time, models are in disagreement on how much ice we will see from freezing rain, but I think this will be the most dangerous part of the storm. Temperatures Monday night should dip into the upper 20s, and with continuous snowfall it will be hard for us to warm up to the freezing mark. As the upper levels of the atmosphere warm, snow will melt to rain, but refreeze at the surface (freezing rain) until we finally climb above freezing. This leads to the threat of a very dangerous Tuesday as we slowly transition to rain during the second half of Tuesday. We continue to monitor this dangerous system and will continue to update you.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a wonderful Saturday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash