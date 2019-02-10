× Father and son in hospital after early morning crash

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County – A York County father and son are in the hospital after an early morning crash, Sunday.

The crash is happened at 2:30 a.m., along the 6600 block of Blooming Grove Road.

Southwestern Regional Police Department say Anthony Harrington, 35, of York County, was heading eastbound in a Dodge Caliber with his 15-year old son. Police say Harrington’s vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and came to a final rest in a small creek.

First responders had to pull the son from the vehicle. He was flown to Hershey Medical Center and is listed in critical condition, according to police. Harrington was taken to York Hospital by ambulance to treat injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash are asked to call police at 717-225-1333.