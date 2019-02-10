× Pro wrestling event in Lancaster raises money for local nonprofit organization

LANCASTER, Pa. — It was an afternoon of body slams and title matches in Lancaster County in support of a widespread issue in the Commonwealth.

A pro wrestling event was held at Tellus360 to raise money for the Arch Street Center, a local nonprofit organization.

The Arch Street Center provides adults living with serious mental illness recreation, hygiene facilities, and a warm meal each day.

The cost to watch men and women take each other down? Free… just a recommended donation to help the event’s organizer, Chikara Wrestling, meet its goal of $5,000.

“Everybody here is donating their time. The facility is donating the venue. Everybody is working together to celebrate the positive power of pro wrestling, and if we could bring a couple smiles here at Chikara,that’s icing here on the cake on National Pro Wrestling Day,” said Bryce Remsburg with Chikara Wrestling.

Chikara Wrestling is based in Philadelphia.

It was the first time the organization ever came to Lancaster.